Cyber tip leads to child porn arrest in NW Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says Fallon Coburger, 46, is facing 20 counts of child pornography.

Coburger was arrested after ECSO served a search warrant for a home on Ridge Road, North of 9 Mile Road.

ECSO says a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showed someone uploading child pornography. Coburger was found with images depicting children as young as four years of age engaged in sexual acts.

Coburger is being held on a $300,000 bond.