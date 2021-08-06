Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Panama City Beach restaurant

A Panama City Beach restaurant said employees received one of the biggest tips they have ever had this week.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The wait staff and cooks at a local restaurant were rewarded for their hard work with a $1,000 tip, according to a Facebook post.

Firefly, describes itself as “casual fine dining” and is located on Richard Jackson Boulevard. The restaurants’ owner, Dave Trepanier, posted about the tip this week.

“Why do I love this business? First, I love my staff!” Trepanier wrote. “Second, I love the fact that you never know what will happen from night to night. This incredible guest wanted to make sure the men and women on the cooking line got taken care of!”

The post also includes the receipt which shows that the meal and drinks cost $285.66 and that the tip was $1,000.

The post added that the tip was a big boost to the employees.

“It’s been a long, hard summer for the staff in the kitchen. It’s nice to know some folks out there appreciate them!”

Trepanier tells News 13 that the tip was one of the biggest he has ever seen in the restaurant.