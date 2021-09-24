Customer finds naked woman in back seat of Jeep at car dealership

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A woman has been arrested after a customer and employees at a car dealership say they found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler Wednesday afternoon.

Alexis King, 37, is in the Escambia County Jail with a $7,000 bond. King is charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief, unlawful exposure of sexual organs and giving a false name.

A customer at Bob Tyler Toyota on Pensacola Boulevard complained about a naked woman in the back of a Jeep. A manager walked outside and found King in the back with no clothes on and her legs spread open.

A receptionist reported the same story and said she told the woman to get dressed and get out of the vehicle. Another employee said he saw King crossing the road and called law enforcement.

There was blood on the back seat and damage to the radio totaling about $1,300.