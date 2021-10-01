Culinary students fill cafeteria positions at Booker T. Washington

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Culinary Arts Academy students began filling open positions by working in their school’s cafeteria Oct. 1 at Booker T. Washington High School.

Schools in Escambia County have faced food service worker shortages for years, according to a news release from the school district.

Escambia County School District Workforce Education Specialist Aisha Adkison partnered with Food Services staff to employ students in the culinary arts program at Booker T. Washington high school.

“My students were thrilled with the opportunity to work in the cafeteria. They are able to earn both school credit and a paycheck at the same time, which they find amazing,” said BTWHS Culinary Arts Academy teacher Elizabeth Gilmore.

Fourth-year students participate in on-the-job training and seven out of the nine students are ServSafe certified.