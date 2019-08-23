Cub Scouts meet with Pensacola mayor, pass no ‘homework ordinance’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With school back in session, children in Northwest Florida and beyond are beginning to dread homework.

However, a Cub Scouts pack in Pensacola decided to take legislation against homework into their own hands.

A video on Facebook shows Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson watching as the Cub scouts vote on a “no homework ordinance.”

There was no opposition to the ordinance, as all the children raised their hands in support of it. In the video, Robinson guides them through the process of how a legitimate ordinance would be passed, including making sure to ask if there was any debate or any opposed.

“Attention teachers of Pensacola: It appears Cub Scout Pack 5 just passed a city ordinance against homework, so take note,” Robinson’s Facebook post reads. “I don’t think this ordinance will hold up in court, but I was happy to meet with Pack 5 today at City Hall to talk about city government and my role as mayor. They asked some great questions, and who knows – there could be a future City Council member among them.”