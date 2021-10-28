Crime-fighting K9 Copper gives birth to 11 puppies

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office K9 Copper has given birth to eleven puppies.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook back on Oct. 8 that the bloodhound was expecting a litter of puppies in the coming weeks.

On Oct. 28, the sheriff’s office gave an update that the crime-fighting dog has given birth, and mom and puppies are all doing well.

K9 Copper is part of the sheriff’s office’s newest K9 program — the Bloodhound Teams. The bloodhounds are tasked with locating missing people such as lost children or elderly in Santa Rosa County.