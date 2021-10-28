Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Crime-fighting K9 Copper gives birth to 11 puppies

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office K9 Copper has given birth to eleven puppies.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook back on Oct. 8 that the bloodhound was expecting a litter of puppies in the coming weeks.

On Oct. 28, the sheriff’s office gave an update that the crime-fighting dog has given birth, and mom and puppies are all doing well.

K9 Copper is part of the sheriff’s office’s newest K9 program — the Bloodhound Teams. The bloodhounds are tasked with locating missing people such as lost children or elderly in Santa Rosa County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories