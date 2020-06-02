Crews search for missing boater on Escambia river

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Search and Rescue (ESAR) says Mr. Miles Morris is missing after his boat was found up the Escambia river Monday north of Cantonment.

The following is from the ESAR:

Florida Fish and Wildlife is being assisted by Escambia Search And Rescue (ESAR) and KlaasKids Regional search teams looking for for Mr. Miles Morris on the Escambia River, North of Cantonment. Mr. Miles’ boat was found upriver yesterday after he did not return. ESAR boats, with K9 assets resumed the search at 8am along with FWC boat and helicopter. KlaasKids K9 teams are working from the FWC boat. ESAR divers are standing by. ESAR boats are equipped with side-scanning SONAR for searching the bottom of waterways. Our K9s are scenting for the skin cells that float away from persons in the water.

Escambia Search And Rescue, inc.

