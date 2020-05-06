Crews on scene of 70-acre fire in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Forest Service say they and county fire resources in Santa Rosa County are actively on the scene of a 70-acre fire east of Chumuckla Highway near Acy Lowery Road.
According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire has three tractor/plow units on it and is 20% contained.
