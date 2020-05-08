Crews continue to work day and night to get Five Mile Swamp Fire contained

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Fire crews from across the state are continuing to fight the Five Mile Swamp Fire day and night.

The fire, which has been burning for four days, is 35% contained and covers about 2,000 acres.

Santa Rosa County in conjunction with the Florida Forest Service are still assessing the number of damaged structures. Crews are focusing on holding, controlling, and monitoring fire containment lines and improve control lines where needed.

Crews extinguish flames on a power pole from the Five Mile Swamp Fire

All lanes of I-10 are still closed until further notice. Crews are expected to be out for the next few days as they work to get the fire fully contained.

Some evacuation orders were lifted and eased Thursday morning, but some are still in place.

Closed – Everything on Garcon Point Road east to the Blackwater Bay from I-10 to Mary Kitchens remains closed.

Everything south of Mary Kitchens Road on Avalon and Garcon Point Road, and on the west side of Avalon is at a Level 1 evacuation, meaning residents can return to their homes but need to . Level 1 also extends up to Da Lisa Road Level 2 – Indian Bayou to Mary Kitchens Road and the houses along Mary Kitchens Road are a Level 2 evacuation and may return to home but must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

More than a dozen homes have been destroyed in the fire. Several cars also destroyed. Gulf Power has been restoring power where they can. More than 70 power poles have burned, Gulf Power is also now working to replace those.

The fire started after a prescribed burn on private land escaped, despite meeting all criteria.

Evacuated residents who need a place to house livestock can use the June Ates Arena/Agri-plex, 8604 Bobby Brown Rd. in Milton. Call Kyle Holley (850) 390-9808 for instructions.

The Florida Forest Service used helicopters for water bucket drops on the northern perimeter of the fire.

