Crews clean up Pensacola Beach after Ida



PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida did not see major impacts from Hurricane Ida, but the storm did leave a bit of a mess behind at Pensacola Beach.

Crews were hard at work on Tuesday morning working to clean up the Casino Beach parking lot and public areas that were covered with more than a foot of sand.

The sand was spread via storm surge.

The sand was seen Tuesday packed under benches and piled up across the parking lot.

Pensacola Beach dodged a bullet and avoided major flooding or life — or property-threatening surge from the storm — a sigh of relief after Hurricane Sally last year.

Three-day rainfall totals at Pensacola Beach reached about 8 inches, and peak wind gusts were at about 40 miles per hour.

Though Ida’s rain bands are now gone, the Gulf of Mexico is still churning and rough. Red flags were flying at the beach Tuesday and lifeguards are encouraging beachgoers to be on the lookout for rip currents and monitor conditions.