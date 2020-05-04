Crews battle wildfire in Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Emergency Management says a wildfire is burning north of Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County.
Firefighters, four tractor/plow units, and one helicopter are on the scene east of Avalon Blvd. The fire was estimated at 50 acres around 4:30 p.m.
