Crestview working to draft ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2019, file photo shows marijuana buds in Akron, Ohio. Several county attorneys are pressuring Utah to scrap its plans for a state-run medical marijuana dispensary system, arguing the system would put public employees at risk of being prosecuted under federal drug laws. Attorneys from Salt Lake and Davis County said Tuesday, July 30, that current plans to use local health departments as pickup points for medical marijuana would make county employees de-facto drug dealers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted Monday night on a motion to direct City Manager Tim Bolduc to draft an ordinance that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries anywhere in the city that pharmacies are also permitted.

The vote essentially removed the moratorium on crafting the ordinance, which had been in place while the council waited for the state to clarify the laws allowing the use of medical marijuana. The vote did not allow dispensaries to open yet, which will require the drafting of a city ordinance to that effect. In order for an ordinance to be adopted, it would require two public readings and council votes.

The vote to lift the moratorium and direct City Manager Tim Bolduc to begin drafting the new ordinance passed 3-2, with Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Hayes and Councilmen Harry LeBoeuf and Andrew Rencich voting yes and Council Members Joe Blocker and Cynthia Brown voting no.

Referring to the closest dispensaries being in Fort Walton Beach and other communities, Hayes said, “This would help our citizens not have to drive such a long way.”

LATEST STORIES