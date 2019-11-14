Crestview worker earns high school diploma

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Avery Johnson, a Crestview Public Services Employee, receives his high school diploma through an online school offered at the Crestview Public Library.

Even though it may have taken him a few years, Johnson was dedicated to finally earning his diploma.

Mayor JB Whitten even attested to his determination, saying, “Mr. Johnson was determined he would earn his high school diploma and through hard work, he did just that.”

In August 2018, Johnson went back to high school through the Career Online High School in Pompano Beach, a nationally accredited program offered by the Crestview Public Library through the Okaloosa County Public Library Cooperative.

Johnson graduated with a 3.0-grade point average. Everyone involved in Johnson’s educational milestone is super proud of all that he has accomplished.

