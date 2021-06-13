Crestview Police searching for people accused of throwing bricks through windows in historic district

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police are looking for whoever is responsible for throwing bricks through windows in the historic district. A post on the department’s Facebook page Saturday night said they’re looking for this person and possibly his friends. The image appears to be from a security camera video. The post indicates this person is responsible for breaking the windows of businesses in the historic district.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crestview Police Department or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

