Crestview Police K9 to get donation of body armor

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police Department’s K9 Walker will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Walker’s vest, the police department says, is sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, Rhode Island. The vest will have “Honoring those who served and sacrificed” embroidered on it. It’ll be delivered in about eight to ten weeks.









Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies in the United States. Since they began, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,156 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valuing $6.9 million thanks to private and public donations.

According to City of Crestview Public Information Officer Brian Hughes, K9 Walker was named for Walker Elementary School where students did a year-long fundraiser for the police department to buy Walker, train him and his partner Officer Corey Rawles, and outfit their unit. Hughes says K9 Walker was first publicly introduced in an assembly at Walker Elementary.