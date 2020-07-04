Crestview police investigate accident after teen hit by car

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police are investigating an accident where a teen was hit by a car Friday night.

It happened at 9:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, in the 200 block of Stillwell Boulevard.

Police say a group of teens were observed on security video walking into and briefly standing in the travel lanes of Stillwell Boulevard. The video shows a vehicle driving normally, with their headlights on west on Stillwell.

According to Crestview police, the driver stated they were not able to see the group before hitting one of the teens. Police have identified the teen as 14-year-old Jada Sabio. Sabio was taken via helicopter initially to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and was later transferred by helicopter for a second time to a Pensacola-area hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition.

