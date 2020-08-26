Crestview Police investigate afternoon murder

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) –Police are looking for clues in the afternoon murder of a 46-year-old man Tuesday. Investigators say Jerry Jerome Aaron was killed in the area of 249 West Bowers Avenue.

The Crestview Police Department is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as the investigation continues.

If you have any information or know who may have been involved in the shooting incident, please contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers 850-863-TIPS. (8477)

