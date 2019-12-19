Crestview police, firefighters complete a special Christmas mission

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Cops and firefighters arrived at the Crestview Walmart, not because of an emergency but for the purpose of Christmas.

From jackets to dinosaurs, Christmas shopping was their mission and like any other mission, they operated in stealth and numbers.

With a Christmas shopping list in hand, calls and text were made to one another to report when they found an elusive toy to cross off each other’s list.

There was so much support from the community — with a $19,000 donation from the employees of Allen Turner Chevrolet, some of whom joined the shopping effort.

Each of the nearly 300 children whose parents had applied for assistance under the program received about $90 worth of toys, clothes, books, crafts and sporting equipment.



In all, the officers and firefighters purchased $25,220.12 worth of gifts for local kids.













