FDLE: Officer-involved shooting in Crestview under investigation

UPDATE (12:25 p.m.) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirms the agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Crestview.
FDLE says the agency’s help was requested by U.S. Marshals at the scene.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police say they have blocked off the area of Walmart Road and Highway 85, limiting access to entrances of McDonald’s and one at Walmart due to an ongoing and active investigation.
Police are advising drivers to avoid this area to prevent extended delays.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
