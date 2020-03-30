Crestview Police arrest suspect involved in shooting incident Saturday

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – Officers arrested 22-year-old Jeffrey Lamar Brown of Crestview after his involvement with a shooting incident on Gordon St. Saturday.

Crestview Police say when they arrived on scene they were advised a white Ford Expedition fled the area with the shooter.

The vehicle was shortly located by officers in the area of Bay St. conducting a traffic stop. The shooter fled the vehicle on the passenger side with an AK-47 style rifle in hand. He was promptly detained by officers and the rifle was quickly located after a K-9 search of the area revealed the weapon was in the wood-line.

The driver was detained and the vehicle was seized for processing. Approximately one hour later, the owner of the Ford Expedition reported their vehicle was stolen along with the keys to the vehicle. After officers took the initial call for the stolen vehicle the owner called back requesting to not pursue charges for the theft of the vehicle.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening issues. Officers say he refused to press charges as well as he claimed it was an accident.

Brown was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Discharge of a Firearm in Public and Resisting Arrest without Violence.

Brown was taken into custody at the Okaloosa County Jail without further incident.

