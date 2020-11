CRESTVIEW, Fla – (WKRG) The Crestview Police Department’s Community Services Division is helping North Okaloosa County parents provide Christmas for needy children this year. The department is accepting applications until Wednesday, December 9th for its annual Cops for Kids toy distribution.

Families can pick up applications in the Whitehurst Municipal Building at 201 Stillwell Boulevard, or online at www.CrestviewPD.org.

