Crestview plans open town hall on U.S. Census

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview has scheduled an open town hall meeting to give residents information about participating in the U.S. Census. In a press release, the city says there will be laptops available at the meeting to help families complete the census online.

That meeting is scheduled for July 16th at 6 p.m. at the Fairview Center at Allen Park.

A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau will also be on hand to answer questions.

