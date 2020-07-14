Crestview planning two day event to observe end of WWII

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) 0– To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the city of Crestview will hold a two-day commemoration event. War-era vehicles, artifact displays, film screenings, a concert, and re-enactors will be featured.
For more information, see poster below.
