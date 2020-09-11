Crestview PD looking for suspected bank robber

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Crestview police responded to Hancock Whitney bank at 2541 S. Ferdon Blvd. after a person passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect departed the bank walking North towards Redstone Avenue. Officers and Okaloosa County deputies are in the area searching for the suspect.

Crestview Police is asking the public if you know who this person is, contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS (8477). If you see this person, do not attempt to make contact with them, dial 911 and report this person’s location immediately.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

