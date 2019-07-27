Crestview PD looking for missing teenager

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. The department made a Facebook Post just after midnight Saturday morning saying they’re looking for a missing runaway.

They’re looking for 15-year-old Clayton “Cole” Rowland. He’s described as a white male, about 350 pounds, ix feet, four inches tall with brown hair.

“[He was] last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with green lettering “ENMU”, dark-colored shorts and tennis shoes. He was last seen on 07/20/2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Rowland is from Portales, New Mexico and was in the Crestview area visiting a family friend,” said the post. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crestview Police Department Communications Center at 850-682-2055.

MISSING JUVENILE RUNAWAY: Clayton "Cole" Rowland15 Years of AgeWhite MaleHeight 6'4"Weight Approx. 350 LBSBrown…

Posted by Crestview Police Department on Friday, July 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida