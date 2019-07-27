Crestview PD looking for missing teenager

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. The department made a Facebook Post just after midnight Saturday morning saying they’re looking for a missing runaway.

They’re looking for 15-year-old Clayton “Cole” Rowland. He’s described as a white male, about 350 pounds, ix feet, four inches tall with brown hair.

“[He was] last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with green lettering “ENMU”, dark-colored shorts and tennis shoes. He was last seen on 07/20/2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Rowland is from Portales, New Mexico and was in the Crestview area visiting a family friend,” said the post. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crestview Police Department Communications Center at 850-682-2055.