Crestview PD investigate robbery, homicide; three suspects arrested, charged

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police Department arrested and charged three suspects in relation to a robbery and murder at the Hilton Motel Tuesday evening on May 19, 2020.

20 year old Jasmine Chantel Williams recruited three friends; 24-year-old Eric Rashawn Dorsey, 23-year-old female Tykira Zhane Deandrade, both of Andalusia, Ala., and 25-year-old Jakeith Tyrrell Edwards of Enterprise, Alabama, to assist with the staged robbery of her boyfriend, 19-year-old Kaylun Marquise Gray of Elba, Alabama.

Investigators say when the three friends arrived to commit the robbery, they made entry into the hotel room in which Gray exchanged gunfire with Edwards. After the exchange of gunfire, Gray was fatally wounded. However, Edwards was able to flee the room to the awaiting car.

He later died after being driven to North Okaloosa Medical Center.

The Crestview Police Department has charged the remaining assailants with Murder

and Robbery with a Firearm. Additionally, Deandrade was also charged with Accessory After the Fact While in Commission of a Capital Felony. Officers say all three were transported without incident to the Okaloosa County Jail.

