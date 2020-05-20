Crestview PD investigate robbery, homicide; three suspects arrested, charged

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police Department arrested and charged three suspects in relation to a robbery and murder at the Hilton Motel Tuesday evening on May 19, 2020.

20 year old Jasmine Chantel Williams recruited three friends; 24-year-old Eric Rashawn Dorsey, 23-year-old female Tykira Zhane Deandrade, both of Andalusia, Ala., and 25-year-old Jakeith Tyrrell Edwards of Enterprise, Alabama, to assist with the staged robbery of her boyfriend, 19-year-old Kaylun Marquise Gray of Elba, Alabama.

Investigators say when the three friends arrived to commit the robbery, they made entry into the hotel room in which Gray exchanged gunfire with Edwards. After the exchange of gunfire, Gray was fatally wounded. However, Edwards was able to flee the room to the awaiting car.

He later died after being driven to North Okaloosa Medical Center.

The Crestview Police Department has charged the remaining assailants with Murder
and Robbery with a Firearm. Additionally, Deandrade was also charged with Accessory After the Fact While in Commission of a Capital Felony. Officers say all three were transported without incident to the Okaloosa County Jail.

To read the full press release, click below:

May-19-Robbery-and-MurderDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories