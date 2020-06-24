Crestview PD investigate early morning murder of 19-year-old

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The dead body of a 19-year-old was found near a jogging
trail at Allen Park, in the area of Benjamin Street with an apparent gun shot wound.

The victim was identified as Steed Corsey of Crestview. Officers were contacted at around 3:30 a.m. by someone walking on the trail, regarding the discovery of Corsey’s body.

The Crestview Police Department asks anyone who may have information about the case to
contact the Crestview Police Department’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at (850)-682-3544
or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477).

This is an active and ongoing investigation and the Crestview Police Department is working with
the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

