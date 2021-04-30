Crestview man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Christopher Keen, 35, of Crestview, claimed a $1 million top prize from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery

Keen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. 

Keen purchased his winning ticket from Cefco at 813 N. Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. 

The $30 game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79. 

For more information on the Floriday Lottery, visit www.flalottery.com

