CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a man who had allegedly been hit with birdshot while driving his pickup truck Friday evening.

The shots were fired in the area of Clint Mason Road and Grady Johnson Road around 6:45 p.m., according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived they found a Crestview man who had injuries to his head, leading him to crash into a telephone pole after he was struck.

The man, who is in his forties, was transported to a local hospital in order to evaluate and treat his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.