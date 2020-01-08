Crestview man opens R/C hobby shop as city builds race track

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview resident Jimmy Woodley has always had a passion for radio control cars.

One of his earliest memories, Woodley told News 5, was watching his brother driving an R/C truck in his front yard — popping wheelies.

As he got older, he started becoming interested in building R/C cars, even more so than driving them.

“I’ve been an R/C car enthusiast my whole life,” he said.

So when he found out that the City of Crestview was planning to build an R/C race track, it inspired him to open up his own store: Jimmy’s Classic R/C Shop. The R/C hobby shop is located at 585 South Ferdon Boulevard, Unit B.

Woodley’s shop sells full R/C cars — ready to drive — R/C bodies and parts you could use to build your own. The demand for the cars and parts has been so high, Woodley places new orders every day, he said.

Those R/C cars could eventually be raced on Crestview’s R/C track, which is scheduled to open in March, according to city manager Tim Bolduc.

The R/C track, located behind a fire station at 585 Brookemeade Drive, is already under construction. However, the city says other city projects like developing an unmanned aircraft training center for public agencies and a disc golf course in Countryview Park could affect the R/C track’s completion timeline.

Woodley says the R/C is something Crestview desperately needs. It’s something residents of all ages can enjoy, he said.

“You constantly hear about people leaving Crestview for food or entertainment,” he said. “You could very well have people coming here to Crestview for that attraction.”

Woodley’s shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday. It’s open Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

