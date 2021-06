MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Crestview was killed when the dump truck he was driving became entangled in power lines.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened Tuesday morning on private property in Walton County near Mossy Head Main Street and Range Rd 214.

When the driver tried to get out of the truck, he too became entangled in the powerlines, which were still active and caught the truck on fire, the FHP report said.