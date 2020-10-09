CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man found to have more than 75 grams of methamphetamine in his bedroom is charged with trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force and OCSO Investigations executed a narcotics search warrant Oct. 6 at 114 Hampton Drive in Crestview. A search of 34-year old Adam Brock Truman’s bedroom revealed a plastic container with meth along with Ziploc bags and a digital scale.
Truman, who is a convicted felon, was also found to have an SKS-style rifle at the home. The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force is a partnership between the OCSO, Crestview Police Department, and Fort Walton Beach Police Department focused on combatting local illegal narcotics activities.
LATEST STORIES
- Oklahoma City castle up for auction with no reserve on Halloween
- Petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza now has over 80K signatures
- Crestview man charged with trafficking 75 grams of meth
- Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies
- ARCA Pensacola 200 Race rescheduled to Sunday