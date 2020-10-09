Crestview man charged with trafficking 75 grams of meth

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man found to have more than 75 grams of methamphetamine in his bedroom is charged with trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force and OCSO Investigations executed a narcotics search warrant Oct. 6 at 114 Hampton Drive in Crestview. A search of 34-year old Adam Brock Truman’s bedroom revealed a plastic container with meth along with Ziploc bags and a digital scale.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Truman, who is a convicted felon, was also found to have an SKS-style rifle at the home. The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force is a partnership between the OCSO, Crestview Police Department, and Fort Walton Beach Police Department focused on combatting local illegal narcotics activities.

