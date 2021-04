CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 12.

44-year-old Jason Mobley is charged with two counts of sexual battery. He was arrested last Thursday and posted bond the next day.

The redacted arrest report shows Mobley worked security at Nightown in Destin and is a doorman for The Swamp in Fort Walton Beach and Fudpucker’s in Destin.