Crestview man charged with multiple drug charges, including trafficking heroin

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is charged with trafficking heroin and more following the execution of a search warrant by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force.

The search took place April 22 at the McDonald Street home of 41-year-old Chadreck Harrison. It turned up meth, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana, along with a digital scale and a loaded 9mm handgun. Harrison is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.