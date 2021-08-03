Crestview man charged with homicide after 22-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose

FLOROSA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man in Okaloosa County has been charged with murder after a woman overdosed on fentanyl and died.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) charged 28-year-old De’on Rashad Sanders of Crestview in connection to a woman found dead after taking fentanyl.

OCSO says Sanders sold the 22-year-old victim drugs on March 19. The victim has not been named but was found unresponsive 45 minutes later.

Sanders has been in the Okaloosa County jail on an unrelated charge since May. He is now facing homicide caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl. Investigators say the drug deal took place in a Mary Esther parking lot.

An autopsy listed the cause of death as “Acute Polysubstance Intoxication.”