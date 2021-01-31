Crestview man caught with 26 grams of drugs claims heroin to be chocolate laxative

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies say a Saturday traffic stop led to the arrest of 29-year-old Steven Coplen from Crestview. Deputies found 26 grams of heroin and oxycodone in which Coplen claimed the heroin to be chocolate laxatives and the pills to be fake.

Deputies say “Neither was the case.” According to OCSO, Coplen was pulled over on Hurlburt Rd. as his expired car registration was noticed by a deputy. Deputies also found that he had an expired driver’s license for non-payment of car insurance.

Once an OCSO K9 alerted deputies to Coplen’s truck, heroin was found to be under his driver’s seat and on the passenger floorboard. Additionally, deputies discovered oxycodone, a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue, a scale, and assorted paraphernalia consistent with narcotics use and distribution.

Coplen was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation.