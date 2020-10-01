Crestview fugitive captured after failed balcony escape from police

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 33-year-old man attempted to escape police custody Wednesday night by jumping off his fourth-floor balcony but failed and was soon captured.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section, Street Crimes Unit, and Special Response Team executed a search warrant for Robert James Nelson Jr. at the Holiday Inn

Resort on Miracle Strip Parkway.

While trying to flee from police, Nelson dropped a loaded pistol. After jumping from the lower balcony, he was immediately taken into custody say police.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted OCSO with the arrest of Nelson as he was wanted in Okaloosa County on the following charges:

Aggravated Battery

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Amphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of Felony Probation

Later, officers say Nelson was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Resisting Arrest without Violence

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

Possession of Paraphernalia

Violation of Felony Probation

After completion of the search, police say narcotics were found. OCSO says more charges may be added.

