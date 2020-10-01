Crestview fugitive captured after failed balcony escape from police

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 33-year-old man attempted to escape police custody Wednesday night by jumping off his fourth-floor balcony but failed and was soon captured.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section, Street Crimes Unit, and Special Response Team executed a search warrant for Robert James Nelson Jr. at the Holiday Inn
Resort on Miracle Strip Parkway.
While trying to flee from police, Nelson dropped a loaded pistol. After jumping from the lower balcony, he was immediately taken into custody say police.
The U.S. Marshals Service assisted OCSO with the arrest of Nelson as he was wanted in Okaloosa County on the following charges:
- Aggravated Battery
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Amphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Violation of Felony Probation
Later, officers say Nelson was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Resisting Arrest without Violence
- Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Violation of Felony Probation
After completion of the search, police say narcotics were found. OCSO says more charges may be added.
