Crestview homicide suspect has first court appearance

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG)- A Crestview man accused of killing his parents and two family dogs had his first appearance in court Thursday morning. 30-year-old Jacob Price was given no bond after the state requested it. State Attorney William Bishop says Price’s arraignment should be set within the next three weeks. Bishop says Price could get the death penalty.

“We expect that a grand jury will indict him on these charges,” Bishop said. “Our office has a committee of senior attorneys that will meet and discuss all the parameters of this case, the aggravated and possible mitigated circumstances and make a decision on whether we will be seeking the death penalty.”

Price is accused of killing his parents Jolene and Robert. Deputies say he walked into the Crestview Police Department and confessed to the crimes.

