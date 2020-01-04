Crestview hit-and-run victim heads home after more than 3 months in hospital

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — More than three months after her family says she was left for dead on the side of Okaloosa Lane in Crestview, Ashley Richards is now home.

Richards’ mother Suzanne Wilkins posted online Thursday that her daughter, who was severely injured in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sept. 25, was able to go home after being taken off of all medical devices in a miraculous recovery.

Richards had sustained a skull fracture, lumbar fracture, collapsed lung, internal bleeding and a traumatic brain injury, which left her mind in a “child-like state,” Wilkins said on Richards’ 31st birthday in October.

Today, Richards is talking and able to carry on a conversation, Wilkins said in a Facebook post.

“Ashley is doing incredible! She has come leaps and bounds from where anyone expected. She is walking on her own with little or no assistance,” Wilkins wrote in the post. “She has been doing amazing in therapy and is eager to impress. Cognitively she is having some problems with her memory, but otherwise, she is doing well.”

Richards was discharged Friday afternoon from Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and will continue her recovery with outpatient therapy.

FHP is still investigating and trying to locate the person who hit Richards.

