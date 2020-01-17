Crestview first responders rescue 40 cats from abandoned home

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview first responders rescued 40 cats at a home the was abandoned by the previous homeowner.

Crestview firefighters assisted the Crestview Police Department and Animal Services at PAWS after a citizen complaint about a home on Hatchee Drive.

Police officers discovered that the home was riddled with at least 40 or more pet cats that were left in the home by the previous homeowners for several weeks. Following a bank foreclosure to the home, the homeowners vacated the residence and left the cats in the home. The interior of the home was covered with feces and urine.

The cats were transported to an animal shelter in Okaloosa County, and all cats inside of the home appeared to be fine following the incident. The incident is still under investigation.

