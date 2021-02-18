Crestview drive-through food distribution planned for Feb. 27

Volunteers pack food for distribution at an April 2020 food distribution. Another Crestview food giveaway will be Saturday, Feb. 27, in Spanish Trail Park. (BRIAN HUGHES, Public Information Officer for City of Crestview)

CRESTVIEW — The City of Crestview has partnered with the First United Methodist Church of Crestview, which will distribute more than 15,000 pounds of food in Spanish Trail Park to families in need between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Feb. 27.

During the drive-through distribution, food will be distributed to Florida residents only and a picture ID is required. The distribution will take place in the Spanish Trail Park amphitheatre. Vehicles may begin lining up at 8 a.m. and gates will open at 10 a.m. Enter the park at the gate by the Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stilwell Blvd.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients must remain in their vehicles while volunteers load their food into their trunks or cargo areas.

Mayor Whitten praised the church, which held a previous food distribution on Jan. 23, for stepping up to help local families in need.

“This will put them over 500,000 pounds given away by the Alabama/West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church during this pandemic,” Mr. Whitten noted. “Many of our families are still hurting even as we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.”