City of Crestview distributes 10 tons of food to 356 families

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Crestview’s second Feeding Families food distribution provided bags of nonperishable and refrigerated foods, plus fresh fruit and vegetables, to 356 area families on May 22. Crestview collaborated with Feeding the Golf Coast to distribute 10 tons of food.

“We received more than 20,000 pounds of food and estimated it would serve about 350 families,” Mayor JB Whitten said. “We were just about on target.”











In addition, 28 lots of the food were distributed by the local Winkler’s Wish Foundation to help feed homebound veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD).

A further 12 lots went to elderly residents on the Elder Services of Okaloosa County’s home delivery list. City employees from the Community Recreation and Enrichment Services department have voluntarily been helping deliver food to those residents.

Friday morning, about 30 volunteers, who’d signed up earlier in the week, met at the Crestview Community Center and as the Feeding the Gulf Coast trucks arrived, they swooped into action.

Under the supervision of local United Way staff, in almost choreographed precision the volunteers brought pallet after pallet into the Community Center where more volunteers waited to unwrap the food and divide it evenly between two long packing tables.

With the food in place, baggers queued up and grabbing a large paper bag then proceeded down their respective table as packers loaded food into the bag. Within about half a minute, each bag was loaded and delivered to the staging area, where other volunteers loaded the bags on carts and took them outside to two distribution lanes.

There, residents had been lining their cars up since before 10 a.m., directed by Crestview Police officers to serpentine rows west of the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce and south of the Crestview Public Library for the noon distribution.

Laurel Hill will be doing a food distribution 10 a.m. this Saturday morning, May 30, sponsored by their city.

