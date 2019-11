CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Community Chorus will perform its first concert this holiday season. On Thursday and Friday, December 5th and 6th, the 25 member group will fill Warrior Hall in the Whitehurst Municipal Building with Christmas music.

Musical selections include Holiday Film Festival, The Wassail Song, In the Bleak Midwinter, The Huron Carol, Gesu Bambino, and “Tis the Season.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free. However, donations will be accepted.

