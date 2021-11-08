Crestview City Council to decide on chickens inside city limits

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A change to barnyard animal rules could be coming to Crestview. A second reading being held Monday night November 8 to amend Section 10 of the City’s Code of Ordinance policy regarding household chickens.

Increased input from Crestview residents sparked the change to allow chickens inside city limits. The ordinance up for approval would allow a maximum of 4 chickens per quarter acre.

City staff also put in place a minimum of 4 chickens per household inside city limits.

Specific rules attached to the amendment are as follows:

Roosters are not permitted within city limits.

Location: Keeping of chickens is permissible as an accessory use on lots one quarter acre

or larger with an existing land use of single family residential, regardless of current

zoning or future land use designation.

Quantity: No more than four (4) chickens for the first quarter acre and three (3)

additional chickens per each additional quarter acre are allowed on each respective

property with an existing land use of single family residential.

Setbacks: i. Coops or cages housing chickens shall be placed according to the setback requirements for accessory buildings as per Chapter 7 of the Land Development Code. ii. Coops or cages housing chickens shall be kept at least twenty-five (25) feet from the door or window of any other dwelling or occupied structure other than the owner’s dwelling. iii. Coops or cages housing chickens shall be located behind the principal structure.

Sanitation: i. The coop or cage must be kept in sanitary condition and free from offensiveodors. The coop or cage must be cleaned on a regular basis to prevent the accumulation of waste. ii. Odors shall not be perceptible at any lot line. iii. Noise shall not be perceptible at any lot line to the extent that it results in a public nuisance or is in violation of the municipal noise ordinance. iv. Keeping of chickens shall not attract rodents or other pests.



The new ordinance is being written under a Quality of Life category. The write-up says the change could “Expand recreational and entertainment activities within the City” and “Develop a specific identity for Crestview.”

WKRG News 5 will be at the meeting to see if the second reading ends with approval.