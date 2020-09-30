Crestview celebrates new truck arrival, plus return of old fire truck

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Fire Department is celebrating the arrival of their newest truck.

The brand new “pierce ladder truck” was delivered last week and the department celebrated with a pancake breakfast.

The department also celebrated the return of their “old 1941 fire truck,” which was tracked down by first year firefighter Carl Day.

It was in the hands of a private collector and was bought back through a $6,000 donation by the Crestview Professional Firefighters Union and a matching city grant.

LATEST STORIES: