Crestview man wins $1 million in Florida scratch-off lottery game

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man scored big after he purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Todd Pazos, 49, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
Pazos said he had a feeling he could win big that morning. “I usually don’t play the Lottery, but something that day told me to buy a ticket,” he said.
Pazos purchased his winning ticket from Duke Food Mart at 510 North Ferdon Blvd. in Crestview. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
