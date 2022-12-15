FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post.

The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of a locked unit in October. On Oct. 22, WCSO said that missing card was used at a Target store in Destin. WCSO said whoever used it bought $1,200 worth of electronics.

WCSO said on Nov. 3, two more cards were reported stolen from the same Miramar Beach condo complex, again from locked units. Later that day, those cards were used to buy $5,000 worth of electronics from a Best Buy store in Pensacola.

The photos provided by WCSO are of three suspects wearing masks, which makes identifying the suspects more difficult, WCSO admits. But WCSO is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects because they see a pattern.

All three cards were taken from locked units. WCSO concluded “whoever stole these cards had to have some sort of access to these vacation rentals” so they “have a feeling someone knows who they are. So, we’re asking for the public’s help in identifying these three thieves.”

Credit card theft suspect on camera at a Target store in Destin, Florida (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Credit card theft suspects at a Pensacola Best Buy (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)