Crash near Cantonment, driver airlifted

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The crash involved two pick-up trucks and happened around 12:40 p.m.

One of the drivers was airlifted to Sacred Heart after being ejected. The driver is expected to make it, however, FHP says that’s not certain.

Traffic is congested in that area. More information to come.

