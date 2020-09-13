Crash kills driver, seriously injures passenger in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A driver is dead and a passenger is seriously hurt after a crash in Escambia County Florida. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says a crash before 3 am Sunday killed a 22-year-old man from Molino and seriously injured a passenger, a 23-year-old man from Cantonment.

The report says their car was heading north on County Road 95A when the driver lost control and crashed. The vehicle rolled over ejecting the passenger who was not wearing a seat belt. The report says the driver was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no names have been released.

