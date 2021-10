ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An ECAT bus was involved in a crash Oct. 28 at Fairfield Road and Palafox St.

A truck collided with the The Escambia County Area (ECAT) bus and four passengers were transported to a local hospital, according a news release from Escambia County.

The bus was stopped at the time of the crash, according to the release.